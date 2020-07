Amenities

granite counters dishwasher fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range Property Amenities

spacious 3 beds 3 baths 1.5 stories house in prime location! house is only minutes to 121 and Walmart supercenter! kitchen features granite countertop, SS appliances, gas cook stove, and island. double vanity sink in master bath. large living area with full bath on second floor. come to check this one out. you won't be regret!