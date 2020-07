Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

MOVE IN READY !!! ALLEN ISD! Brand new Eagle Ridge community is located just minutes away from Highway 121 ! A unique rotunda entry welcomes you into this home where you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an executive study, formal dining area, and 2-car garage. Gorgeous hardwood flooring highlights this perfect home with an extended covered patio area in the backyard, an open floor plan, bay window in master suite, cozy family room fireplace, and gas cooktop in kitchen.