Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Wonderful 4 bdrm + game room within walking distance to great elementary school or to either of 2 comm. pools and playgrounds or hike and bike trail.Mstr bdrm down with HUGE closet. Kitchen opens to family rm and breakfast area which are light and bright due to many windows. Additional features are wood flooring (all but 2 sec bdrms), plantation shutters, gas cooktop and oven, and sprinklers and security systems.HOA rules require the use of ATT cable.