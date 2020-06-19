All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:28 AM

405 S Benge Street

405 South Benge Street · No Longer Available
Location

405 South Benge Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming home close to historic downtown McKinney!! Light and bright single story with three bedrooms, two full baths, beautiful laminate floors, granite counters in kitchen and bath, and huge backyard with spacious back deck and patio for summer entertaining! White cabinetry, stainless range and microwave in the kitchen. Dining with French doors. Living and bedroom ceiling fans. Privacy fence, pets allowed with restrictions and additional deposit. This cheerful home provides easy access to trendy dining and city festivals on the downtown brick square, plus an easy commute to Frisco, Plano, Richardson or Dallas. Several nearby parks include scenic Towne Lake with fountains, ducks, playground and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 S Benge Street have any available units?
405 S Benge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 S Benge Street have?
Some of 405 S Benge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 S Benge Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 S Benge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 S Benge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 S Benge Street is pet friendly.
Does 405 S Benge Street offer parking?
Yes, 405 S Benge Street offers parking.
Does 405 S Benge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 S Benge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 S Benge Street have a pool?
No, 405 S Benge Street does not have a pool.
Does 405 S Benge Street have accessible units?
No, 405 S Benge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 405 S Benge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 S Benge Street has units with dishwashers.

