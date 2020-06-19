405 S Benge Street

Amenities

Charming home close to historic downtown McKinney!! Light and bright single story with three bedrooms, two full baths, beautiful laminate floors, granite counters in kitchen and bath, and huge backyard with spacious back deck and patio for summer entertaining! White cabinetry, stainless range and microwave in the kitchen. Dining with French doors. Living and bedroom ceiling fans. Privacy fence, pets allowed with restrictions and additional deposit. This cheerful home provides easy access to trendy dining and city festivals on the downtown brick square, plus an easy commute to Frisco, Plano, Richardson or Dallas. Several nearby parks include scenic Towne Lake with fountains, ducks, playground and walking trails.