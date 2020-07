Amenities

Beautiful home located just 5 minutes from Allen Outlet Mall, shops and eateries yet nestled in Old McKinney. Rare find for sure. Completely updated recently with appliances, flooring, paint, cabinetry, lighting and more. This 2 bedroom unit comes with washer and dryer and 1 car garage. You will not be disappointed. Access to both highway 75 and 121. Great place to call home.