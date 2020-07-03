4012 Tejas Court

Amenities

IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. This 3 bedroom home is located in McKinney ISD and is ready for an immediate move in. It has all hard surface flooring including ceramic tile, laminate flooring in bedrooms, and wood floors in the living room. It is very spacious and open with split bedrooms. Relax in the backyard under the covered patio and shade trees with no neighbors located behind you. Very close to Hwy 75 and is accessible to major employers, restaurants, and shopping. Call today to schedule a showing and move in asap.