4012 Tejas Court
Last updated August 18 2019 at 10:33 PM

4012 Tejas Court

4012 Tejas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4012 Tejas Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. This 3 bedroom home is located in McKinney ISD and is ready for an immediate move in. It has all hard surface flooring including ceramic tile, laminate flooring in bedrooms, and wood floors in the living room. It is very spacious and open with split bedrooms. Relax in the backyard under the covered patio and shade trees with no neighbors located behind you. Very close to Hwy 75 and is accessible to major employers, restaurants, and shopping. Call today to schedule a showing and move in asap.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 Tejas Court have any available units?
4012 Tejas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 Tejas Court have?
Some of 4012 Tejas Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Tejas Court currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Tejas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Tejas Court pet-friendly?
No, 4012 Tejas Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4012 Tejas Court offer parking?
Yes, 4012 Tejas Court offers parking.
Does 4012 Tejas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 Tejas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Tejas Court have a pool?
No, 4012 Tejas Court does not have a pool.
Does 4012 Tejas Court have accessible units?
No, 4012 Tejas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Tejas Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4012 Tejas Court has units with dishwashers.

