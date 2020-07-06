400 Lakefront Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Well cared for home with many upgrades and large back yard. Open floorplan and close to Adriatica, shopping and restaurants. Full sprinkler system. Pets are on a case by case basis. All information deemed reliable, but needs to be verified.