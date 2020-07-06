Well cared for home with many upgrades and large back yard. Open floorplan and close to Adriatica, shopping and restaurants. Full sprinkler system. Pets are on a case by case basis. All information deemed reliable, but needs to be verified.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 400 Lakefront Court have any available units?
400 Lakefront Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Lakefront Court have?
Some of 400 Lakefront Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Lakefront Court currently offering any rent specials?
400 Lakefront Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Lakefront Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Lakefront Court is pet friendly.
Does 400 Lakefront Court offer parking?
Yes, 400 Lakefront Court offers parking.
Does 400 Lakefront Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Lakefront Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Lakefront Court have a pool?
No, 400 Lakefront Court does not have a pool.
Does 400 Lakefront Court have accessible units?
No, 400 Lakefront Court does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Lakefront Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Lakefront Court has units with dishwashers.
