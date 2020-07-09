3932 Evergreen Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities game room hot tub

A stunningly VIBRANT, MODERN home that shows like a MODEL set on a Cul-De-Sac! Freshly repainted with today's Cool-colored theme. Recently UPGRADED wood floors have further enhanced the other UPGRADES. Open grandiose staircase with iron spindles & wood staircase risers. Be IMPRESSED with the Chef Style Kitchen with HIGH-END granite countertops, and SS appliances. PANORAMIC views of the Living Room and the Kitchen are perfect for ENTERTAINING. ROMANTIC Owners Retreat showcases the Spa-like space. Upstairs boasts a spacious Gameroom plus 2 additional bedrooms. Location is everything. Home is located near shopping, entertainment, and McKinney stadium. Easy access to 121 and 75. If you wait, you may be too late.