Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:21 PM

3932 Evergreen Court

3932 Evergreen Court · No Longer Available
Location

3932 Evergreen Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
hot tub
A stunningly VIBRANT, MODERN home that shows like a MODEL set on a Cul-De-Sac! Freshly repainted with today's Cool-colored theme. Recently UPGRADED wood floors have further enhanced the other UPGRADES. Open grandiose staircase with iron spindles & wood staircase risers. Be IMPRESSED with the Chef Style Kitchen with HIGH-END granite countertops, and SS appliances. PANORAMIC views of the Living Room and the Kitchen are perfect for ENTERTAINING. ROMANTIC Owners Retreat showcases the Spa-like space. Upstairs boasts a spacious Gameroom plus 2 additional bedrooms. Location is everything. Home is located near shopping, entertainment, and McKinney stadium. Easy access to 121 and 75. If you wait, you may be too late.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3932 Evergreen Court have any available units?
3932 Evergreen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3932 Evergreen Court have?
Some of 3932 Evergreen Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3932 Evergreen Court currently offering any rent specials?
3932 Evergreen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 Evergreen Court pet-friendly?
No, 3932 Evergreen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3932 Evergreen Court offer parking?
No, 3932 Evergreen Court does not offer parking.
Does 3932 Evergreen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3932 Evergreen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 Evergreen Court have a pool?
No, 3932 Evergreen Court does not have a pool.
Does 3932 Evergreen Court have accessible units?
No, 3932 Evergreen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 Evergreen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3932 Evergreen Court has units with dishwashers.

