Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:50 PM

3929 Acorn Lane

3929 Acorn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3929 Acorn Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful 2 story home with freshly updated kitchen!! Brand new custom cabinets, backsplash, granite counter tops, fridge, stove and microwave!! kitchen has a large breakfast area that opens to the family room with fireplace and 2 story ceilings. Perfect for entertaining! Home has two formal areas living and dining in the front of the home. Either one would make a great office. All bedrooms and open loft area are upstairs. Backyard is huge and has a nice shady patio for outdoor entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

