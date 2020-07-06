3917 Muscadine Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous home in Robinson Ridge behind the Baylor hospital near 75 and 380.Near new Costco and other shopping center! Gourmet island kitchen boasts upgraded granite counters & backsplash, 42in cabinets, gas cooktop & eat-in area. hard wood floor in dining, family room. Stone fireplace. Master suite features luxurious bath with his & hers sinks, garden tub with separate shower & walk-in closet. Covered patio area in backyard perfect for entertaining! Community swimming pool and walking trail and kids playground. Onsite elementary school will come soon.Reward winning prosper ISD!