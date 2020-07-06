All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3917 Muscadine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3917 Muscadine Drive
Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:02 PM

3917 Muscadine Drive

3917 Muscadine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3917 Muscadine Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous home in Robinson Ridge behind the Baylor hospital near 75 and 380.Near new Costco and other shopping center! Gourmet island kitchen boasts upgraded granite counters & backsplash, 42in cabinets, gas cooktop & eat-in area. hard wood floor in dining, family room. Stone fireplace. Master suite features luxurious bath with his & hers sinks, garden tub with separate shower & walk-in closet. Covered patio area in backyard perfect for entertaining! Community swimming pool and walking trail and kids playground. Onsite elementary school will come soon.Reward winning prosper ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Muscadine Drive have any available units?
3917 Muscadine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 Muscadine Drive have?
Some of 3917 Muscadine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 Muscadine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Muscadine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Muscadine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3917 Muscadine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3917 Muscadine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3917 Muscadine Drive offers parking.
Does 3917 Muscadine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Muscadine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Muscadine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3917 Muscadine Drive has a pool.
Does 3917 Muscadine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3917 Muscadine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Muscadine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3917 Muscadine Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center