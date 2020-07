Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 1-story with brick & stone elevation offers 3 beds, 2 baths, formal dining & 2-car garage. Gourmet kitchen overlooks family room & boasts granite counters & walk-in pantry. Master suite features luxurious bath with his & hers vanities, garden tub with separate shower & walk-in closet. Gorgeous hardwoods, upgraded carpeting & ceramic wet areas throughout. Covered patio in back is perfect for entertaining!

Pictures are not recent, they are from when the home was vacant.