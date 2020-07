Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Beautifully Updated Home with Granite Countertops, Under Mount Sink, Laminate Floors and an Oversized Pantry. Desired Floor Plan with the Master Down. Spacious Open Kitchen Overlooking the Family Room and the Large Cul-De-Sac Lot. Upstairs is a Kids Retreat with an Enormous Game Room with a Large Closet, 3 Additional Bedrooms and Lots of storage! Minutes to Highways (TX-75, Sam Rayburn Tollway), grocery stores and entertainment.