Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking microwave

Beautiful single story home 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Mckinney. Convenient transportand eat-in Kitchen with appliances, Granite counters, blinds .Open Floor Plan with formal Dining, as well as Breakfast area. Kitchen has appliances with and opens to over sized Family Room. Home should be ready for move in around June 1.