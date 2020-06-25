3723 Sweetbriar Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub media room

Stunning Executive Home in sought after Silver Oak Estates! Homes features front room office with built ins, dining room, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, island and refrigerator!! Master suite down has large bathroom, inviting spa tub, his her vanities and plenty of closet space! Mud room upon entering garage with built ins and full size washer dryer included. The upstairs you will find 3 secondary bedrooms and 2 full baths, game room and media room with projector and screen! Entertaining backyard with gorgeous pergola! Home has tile, carpet and wood flooring throughout. A must see!!