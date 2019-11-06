All apartments in McKinney
3708 Lantern Lane

3708 Lantern Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3708 Lantern Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

Luxury Townhome 2017 Built for Lease. Great location with easy access to 75 & SRT. Large living room with beautiful hardwood floors. Eat in kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring. Gas cooking and built-in microwave. Large rear entry 2 car garage. Luxurious Master bedroom suite with soaring volume ceiling and 2 closets. Master bathroom includes dual sinks, linen closet, & over-sized shower with seat. Laundry room. Two other bedrooms and a large hall bathroom.
The refrigerator is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 Lantern Lane have any available units?
3708 Lantern Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 Lantern Lane have?
Some of 3708 Lantern Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 Lantern Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Lantern Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Lantern Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3708 Lantern Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3708 Lantern Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3708 Lantern Lane offers parking.
Does 3708 Lantern Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Lantern Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Lantern Lane have a pool?
No, 3708 Lantern Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3708 Lantern Lane have accessible units?
No, 3708 Lantern Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Lantern Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3708 Lantern Lane has units with dishwashers.

