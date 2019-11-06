3708 Lantern Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Luxury Townhome 2017 Built for Lease. Great location with easy access to 75 & SRT. Large living room with beautiful hardwood floors. Eat in kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring. Gas cooking and built-in microwave. Large rear entry 2 car garage. Luxurious Master bedroom suite with soaring volume ceiling and 2 closets. Master bathroom includes dual sinks, linen closet, & over-sized shower with seat. Laundry room. Two other bedrooms and a large hall bathroom.

The refrigerator is included.