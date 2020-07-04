All apartments in McKinney
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3705 Cobblecreek Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:13 AM

3705 Cobblecreek Drive

3705 Cobblecreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3705 Cobblecreek Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous newer home with open floorplan and Soaring Ceilings in family room. Plenty of windows for natural light and generous side yard for entertainment. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, gas cook top, stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, Washer Dryer included. Huge master suite and beautiful master bath with separate vanities, roomy shower and extra-large size walk-in-closet. 2 other Spacious bedrooms with bath located in the 2nd floor. 2car garage with extra storage area. Energy efficient home with very low utility bills. Friendly neighborhood with exemplary Frisco ISD. Easy access to Daycare, restaurants, Apex recreational center of McKinney. Quick access to 75 and 121. Rent includes HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 Cobblecreek Drive have any available units?
3705 Cobblecreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 Cobblecreek Drive have?
Some of 3705 Cobblecreek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 Cobblecreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Cobblecreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Cobblecreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3705 Cobblecreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3705 Cobblecreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3705 Cobblecreek Drive offers parking.
Does 3705 Cobblecreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3705 Cobblecreek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Cobblecreek Drive have a pool?
No, 3705 Cobblecreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3705 Cobblecreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3705 Cobblecreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Cobblecreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3705 Cobblecreek Drive has units with dishwashers.

