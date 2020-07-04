3705 Cobblecreek Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous newer home with open floorplan and Soaring Ceilings in family room. Plenty of windows for natural light and generous side yard for entertainment. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, gas cook top, stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, Washer Dryer included. Huge master suite and beautiful master bath with separate vanities, roomy shower and extra-large size walk-in-closet. 2 other Spacious bedrooms with bath located in the 2nd floor. 2car garage with extra storage area. Energy efficient home with very low utility bills. Friendly neighborhood with exemplary Frisco ISD. Easy access to Daycare, restaurants, Apex recreational center of McKinney. Quick access to 75 and 121. Rent includes HOA.