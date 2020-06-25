All apartments in McKinney
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:44 AM

3612 Lauren Drive

3612 Lauren Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3612 Lauren Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A charming home well-maintained with a grand entrance featuring architectural accents. Very open feel. Private master suite with huge walk-in closet. Kitchen has granite counters, a spacious breakfast bar and is open to living area. Lots of windows bring in plenty of natural light. No Carpet! Refridgerator included. Ample storage. Grassy backyard for kids and patio for barbecues. HOA Amenities

All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Agent orTenant to verify all information included. Including schools, measurements, features & HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Lauren Drive have any available units?
3612 Lauren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 Lauren Drive have?
Some of 3612 Lauren Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Lauren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Lauren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Lauren Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3612 Lauren Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3612 Lauren Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3612 Lauren Drive offers parking.
Does 3612 Lauren Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 Lauren Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Lauren Drive have a pool?
No, 3612 Lauren Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3612 Lauren Drive have accessible units?
No, 3612 Lauren Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Lauren Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3612 Lauren Drive has units with dishwashers.

