3610 Crestcreek Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3610 Crestcreek Court

3610 Crestcreek Court · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Crestcreek Court, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NEW renovated home, boasting a large, high ceiling height, open floor plan in living room, formal dining room, and a large backyard. Lots of natural light, fresh interior paint, new flooring (NO carpet), a large Master suite includes a beautiful Master bathroom with dual sink, shower, corner garden bathtub, and two separate walk-in closets. Enjoy a new renovated kitchen with stainless steel gas range, dishwasher, and microwave appliances and breakfast area with bay windows. It has a new roof, HVAC and attic insulation that will lower your electric bill and be worry free. It is located near Bonny Wenk Park, McKinney Christian Academy, and highly-rated Cockrill Middle School with easy ACCESS to all major highways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Crestcreek Court have any available units?
3610 Crestcreek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 Crestcreek Court have?
Some of 3610 Crestcreek Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Crestcreek Court currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Crestcreek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Crestcreek Court pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Crestcreek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3610 Crestcreek Court offer parking?
No, 3610 Crestcreek Court does not offer parking.
Does 3610 Crestcreek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Crestcreek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Crestcreek Court have a pool?
No, 3610 Crestcreek Court does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Crestcreek Court have accessible units?
No, 3610 Crestcreek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Crestcreek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 Crestcreek Court has units with dishwashers.

