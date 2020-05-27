3610 Crestcreek Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NEW renovated home, boasting a large, high ceiling height, open floor plan in living room, formal dining room, and a large backyard. Lots of natural light, fresh interior paint, new flooring (NO carpet), a large Master suite includes a beautiful Master bathroom with dual sink, shower, corner garden bathtub, and two separate walk-in closets. Enjoy a new renovated kitchen with stainless steel gas range, dishwasher, and microwave appliances and breakfast area with bay windows. It has a new roof, HVAC and attic insulation that will lower your electric bill and be worry free. It is located near Bonny Wenk Park, McKinney Christian Academy, and highly-rated Cockrill Middle School with easy ACCESS to all major highways