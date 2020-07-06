All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3609 Quail View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3609 Quail View Drive
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:42 AM

3609 Quail View Drive

3609 Quail View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3609 Quail View Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The is a very nice home on a creek lot providing the ultimate in scenery and great backyard privacy. The 4 br home also has 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, a 2 car garage and a nice fenced back yard. The neighborhood is quiet and is typical of McKinney with families and children who live and play nearby. Park, lake and schools are all within walking distance of the beautiful home. Its been recently remodeld with new paint and floor covering. Access into the tree line is permitted. Shade from the western sun is provided by the tree line on the west side of the home. This is a really uniqe place to live in McKiney. Come see and make it your own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Quail View Drive have any available units?
3609 Quail View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 Quail View Drive have?
Some of 3609 Quail View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Quail View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Quail View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Quail View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3609 Quail View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3609 Quail View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3609 Quail View Drive offers parking.
Does 3609 Quail View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Quail View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Quail View Drive have a pool?
No, 3609 Quail View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3609 Quail View Drive have accessible units?
No, 3609 Quail View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Quail View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 Quail View Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center