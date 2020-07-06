3609 Quail View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

The is a very nice home on a creek lot providing the ultimate in scenery and great backyard privacy. The 4 br home also has 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, a 2 car garage and a nice fenced back yard. The neighborhood is quiet and is typical of McKinney with families and children who live and play nearby. Park, lake and schools are all within walking distance of the beautiful home. Its been recently remodeld with new paint and floor covering. Access into the tree line is permitted. Shade from the western sun is provided by the tree line on the west side of the home. This is a really uniqe place to live in McKiney. Come see and make it your own!