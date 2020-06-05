All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
3609 Ashwood Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:59 PM

3609 Ashwood Drive

3609 Ashwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3609 Ashwood Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Relax on your gorgeous backyard covered patio in a quiet, serene setting looking onto acres of woods & trees behind you. Home is less than 5 years old and updated to the max: Wood Floors, Granite Countertops, Tile Backsplash, SS Appliances, Gas Cooktop, beautiful Stone FP (incl gas logs). Master bath downstairs w- Granite & Ceramic Tile shower, large Walk-in closet & overlooks back yard w- view of woods. Unique floor plan is VERY Open. All bedrooms down! Formal living room, family room and a 3rd living area (study, playrm, exercise rm, etc) between bedrooms 2&3 downstairs. Upstairs: Game room and Media room. Incls: Community pool,splash pad,jogging paths & greenbelts. Also, a huge park within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Ashwood Drive have any available units?
3609 Ashwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 Ashwood Drive have?
Some of 3609 Ashwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Ashwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Ashwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Ashwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3609 Ashwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3609 Ashwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3609 Ashwood Drive offers parking.
Does 3609 Ashwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Ashwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Ashwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3609 Ashwood Drive has a pool.
Does 3609 Ashwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3609 Ashwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Ashwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 Ashwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

