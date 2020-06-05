3609 Ashwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage media room

Relax on your gorgeous backyard covered patio in a quiet, serene setting looking onto acres of woods & trees behind you. Home is less than 5 years old and updated to the max: Wood Floors, Granite Countertops, Tile Backsplash, SS Appliances, Gas Cooktop, beautiful Stone FP (incl gas logs). Master bath downstairs w- Granite & Ceramic Tile shower, large Walk-in closet & overlooks back yard w- view of woods. Unique floor plan is VERY Open. All bedrooms down! Formal living room, family room and a 3rd living area (study, playrm, exercise rm, etc) between bedrooms 2&3 downstairs. Upstairs: Game room and Media room. Incls: Community pool,splash pad,jogging paths & greenbelts. Also, a huge park within walking distance.