Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:07 AM

3608 Maddock Drive

3608 Maddock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3608 Maddock Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 Maddock Drive have any available units?
3608 Maddock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 Maddock Drive have?
Some of 3608 Maddock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 Maddock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Maddock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Maddock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3608 Maddock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3608 Maddock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3608 Maddock Drive offers parking.
Does 3608 Maddock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Maddock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Maddock Drive have a pool?
No, 3608 Maddock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Maddock Drive have accessible units?
No, 3608 Maddock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Maddock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3608 Maddock Drive has units with dishwashers.

