Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Great community with exemplary Frisco ISD. Craig Ranch-4 Bed, 2.5 Baths. Oversize gourmet kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tile-floor breakfast area overlook family room accented by oak wood floors and corner fireplace. Formal dining could be used as study. Game room and secondary bedrooms are up. All rooms are large. Nice back yard with deck, patio and playground, community parks and pools. This one is a must see!