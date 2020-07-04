All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:18 AM

3601 Flying A Trail

3601 Flying a Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3601 Flying a Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful, well-maintained, and updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home located in Craig Ranch North offering a community pool, park, playground, large backyard, new roof, new fence, new granite countertops, lovely backsplash, large 42 inch cabinets, freshly painted, vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural light, open concept floor plan, second floor loft, all perfect for entertaining. Master suite offers large windows, garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and large walk in closets. Move right in and enjoy all this gorgeous home has to offer. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Flying A Trail have any available units?
3601 Flying A Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 Flying A Trail have?
Some of 3601 Flying A Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Flying A Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Flying A Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Flying A Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Flying A Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3601 Flying A Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Flying A Trail offers parking.
Does 3601 Flying A Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Flying A Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Flying A Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3601 Flying A Trail has a pool.
Does 3601 Flying A Trail have accessible units?
No, 3601 Flying A Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Flying A Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 Flying A Trail has units with dishwashers.

