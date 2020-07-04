3601 Flying A Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful, well-maintained, and updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home located in Craig Ranch North offering a community pool, park, playground, large backyard, new roof, new fence, new granite countertops, lovely backsplash, large 42 inch cabinets, freshly painted, vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural light, open concept floor plan, second floor loft, all perfect for entertaining. Master suite offers large windows, garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and large walk in closets. Move right in and enjoy all this gorgeous home has to offer. A MUST SEE!