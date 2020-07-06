All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:23 PM

3601 Creekstone Court

Location

3601 Creekstone Court, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming one story 3 bedroom house, on a huge corner lot at Glenwood Estates subdivision! The home is spacious with lots of natural light! The large living room opens to the dining area, the kitchen (with SS appliances) and a secretary's nook. The master suite features dual sinks and double closets. The large garage provides plenty of storage area. HUGE backyard with a covered patio to relax and entertain your friends! Close to highways (I-75, 380), shopping and dining. Do not miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Creekstone Court have any available units?
3601 Creekstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 Creekstone Court have?
Some of 3601 Creekstone Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Creekstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Creekstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Creekstone Court pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Creekstone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3601 Creekstone Court offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Creekstone Court offers parking.
Does 3601 Creekstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Creekstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Creekstone Court have a pool?
No, 3601 Creekstone Court does not have a pool.
Does 3601 Creekstone Court have accessible units?
No, 3601 Creekstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Creekstone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 Creekstone Court has units with dishwashers.

