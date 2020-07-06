3601 Creekstone Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming one story 3 bedroom house, on a huge corner lot at Glenwood Estates subdivision! The home is spacious with lots of natural light! The large living room opens to the dining area, the kitchen (with SS appliances) and a secretary's nook. The master suite features dual sinks and double closets. The large garage provides plenty of storage area. HUGE backyard with a covered patio to relax and entertain your friends! Close to highways (I-75, 380), shopping and dining. Do not miss this one!