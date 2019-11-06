3600 Biscayne Drive

Amenities

Looking for a home that has it all? Look no further! This GORGEOUS home has everything you could ask for & is located in a great neighborhood w- an on-site Frisco ISD elementary. The charm starts upon entry w- beautiful hardwood floors surrounded by a majestic staircase. Soaring ceilings & open concept living for all of your family gatherings. Kitchen has a large island & lots of storage around the SS appliances. Private STUDY, DINING & secondary BR on 1st fl. Plenty of room upstairs w-2 BR for guests or kids & entertaining space in the GAME & MEDIA room. Oversized master boasts spa bath, dual vanities, & HUGE walk-in closet. Covered patio w-spacious backyard & 3 CG. Enjoy the resort style pool, parks, & pond!