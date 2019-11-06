All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3600 Biscayne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3600 Biscayne Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3600 Biscayne Drive

3600 Biscayne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3600 Biscayne Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Looking for a home that has it all? Look no further! This GORGEOUS home has everything you could ask for & is located in a great neighborhood w- an on-site Frisco ISD elementary. The charm starts upon entry w- beautiful hardwood floors surrounded by a majestic staircase. Soaring ceilings & open concept living for all of your family gatherings. Kitchen has a large island & lots of storage around the SS appliances. Private STUDY, DINING & secondary BR on 1st fl. Plenty of room upstairs w-2 BR for guests or kids & entertaining space in the GAME & MEDIA room. Oversized master boasts spa bath, dual vanities, & HUGE walk-in closet. Covered patio w-spacious backyard & 3 CG. Enjoy the resort style pool, parks, & pond!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Biscayne Drive have any available units?
3600 Biscayne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 Biscayne Drive have?
Some of 3600 Biscayne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Biscayne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Biscayne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Biscayne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3600 Biscayne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3600 Biscayne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3600 Biscayne Drive offers parking.
Does 3600 Biscayne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Biscayne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Biscayne Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3600 Biscayne Drive has a pool.
Does 3600 Biscayne Drive have accessible units?
No, 3600 Biscayne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Biscayne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 Biscayne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center