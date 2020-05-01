All apartments in McKinney
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:37 AM

3417 Estes Park Lane

3417 Estes Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3417 Estes Park Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Gorgeous custom built Highland home. 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths located in the highly sought after Stonebridge Ranch Aspendale Subdivision. Stunning hand scraped hardwood floors throughout downstairs, carpet in bedrooms. Two large living areas PLUS media room. Spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Large beautiful covered patio with built in grill perfect area for entertaining guests. Included in the lease Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, and Media Room TV!! Frisco ISD! Home is available for a short-term rental. If tenant wants 1 yr lease price will be $3195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 Estes Park Lane have any available units?
3417 Estes Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3417 Estes Park Lane have?
Some of 3417 Estes Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 Estes Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3417 Estes Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 Estes Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3417 Estes Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3417 Estes Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3417 Estes Park Lane offers parking.
Does 3417 Estes Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3417 Estes Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 Estes Park Lane have a pool?
No, 3417 Estes Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3417 Estes Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 3417 Estes Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 Estes Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3417 Estes Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

