3417 Estes Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Gorgeous custom built Highland home. 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths located in the highly sought after Stonebridge Ranch Aspendale Subdivision. Stunning hand scraped hardwood floors throughout downstairs, carpet in bedrooms. Two large living areas PLUS media room. Spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Large beautiful covered patio with built in grill perfect area for entertaining guests. Included in the lease Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, and Media Room TV!! Frisco ISD! Home is available for a short-term rental. If tenant wants 1 yr lease price will be $3195