3410 Ruidoso Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 4 bed rooms with 2 baths. Woodlike Floors In Living room with Fireplace, Dining Room & Master Bedroom! Large Sunny Windows provide lots of natural light that enhance the open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen features an electric range with double ovens, beautiful granite counters & lots of cabinet space. Master suite has a fabulous updated bath with tiled walls, granite counters with designed bowl sinks & oversized walk-in shower. A study off the foyer is perfect for a home office, kids play room or craft room. Two additional guest rooms, one with a Shiplap wall, provide room for family or guests!