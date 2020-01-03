All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:48 AM

3410 Ruidoso Lane

3410 Ruidoso Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3410 Ruidoso Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bed rooms with 2 baths. Woodlike Floors In Living room with Fireplace, Dining Room & Master Bedroom! Large Sunny Windows provide lots of natural light that enhance the open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen features an electric range with double ovens, beautiful granite counters & lots of cabinet space. Master suite has a fabulous updated bath with tiled walls, granite counters with designed bowl sinks & oversized walk-in shower. A study off the foyer is perfect for a home office, kids play room or craft room. Two additional guest rooms, one with a Shiplap wall, provide room for family or guests!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 Ruidoso Lane have any available units?
3410 Ruidoso Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3410 Ruidoso Lane have?
Some of 3410 Ruidoso Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 Ruidoso Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Ruidoso Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 Ruidoso Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3410 Ruidoso Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3410 Ruidoso Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3410 Ruidoso Lane offers parking.
Does 3410 Ruidoso Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 Ruidoso Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 Ruidoso Lane have a pool?
No, 3410 Ruidoso Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3410 Ruidoso Lane have accessible units?
No, 3410 Ruidoso Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 Ruidoso Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3410 Ruidoso Lane has units with dishwashers.

