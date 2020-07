Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Charming 3 bed room house right backs up to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park. Sought after Frisco ISD with walk distance to elementary school. Formal dining with French doors leading to open kitchen & living. Large living area with fireplace. Kitchen boasts island, SS appliances. Open space next to bed rooms could be study or game room. Vaulted ceilings, covered patio in backyard. Pre-wired security system. No carpet entire house.