Last updated June 23 2019 at 6:03 AM

3401 Beaver Creek Lane

3401 Beaver Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3401 Beaver Creek Ln, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom + Study is fresh, open and clean, just next to the Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and close to 121, Frisco ISD! Rich hardwood flooring for easy maintenance and a warm feel. Study room is appointed with lots of wood trim and wooden shutters. The Kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances, large island contains a gas stove top with grill. Lots of large windows that overlook the yard with beautiful metal fence which provides views of the nature area. The master bedroom has large crown molding, fresh carpet, a ceiling fan and is well lit with large windows that overlook the nature area. The two other bedrooms both have ceiling fans and large closets. This home is ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Beaver Creek Lane have any available units?
3401 Beaver Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Beaver Creek Lane have?
Some of 3401 Beaver Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Beaver Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Beaver Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Beaver Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3401 Beaver Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3401 Beaver Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Beaver Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 3401 Beaver Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Beaver Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Beaver Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 3401 Beaver Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Beaver Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 3401 Beaver Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Beaver Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 Beaver Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

