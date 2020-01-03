3401 Beaver Creek Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom + Study is fresh, open and clean, just next to the Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and close to 121, Frisco ISD! Rich hardwood flooring for easy maintenance and a warm feel. Study room is appointed with lots of wood trim and wooden shutters. The Kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances, large island contains a gas stove top with grill. Lots of large windows that overlook the yard with beautiful metal fence which provides views of the nature area. The master bedroom has large crown molding, fresh carpet, a ceiling fan and is well lit with large windows that overlook the nature area. The two other bedrooms both have ceiling fans and large closets. This home is ready to move in!