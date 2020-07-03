All apartments in McKinney
3213 Arledge Court

Location

3213 Arledge Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful Legacy Home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Eldorado Heights. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 3 living and 2 dining areas with a bonus room over rear entry garage. This home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, skylight in the kitchen, tile floors in all rooms except master bedroom and gameroom upstairs, granite countertops in kitchen and baths, jetted garden tub with separate shower in master bathroom, ceiling fans, sprinkler system and fenced in back yard. The home also comes with washer and dryer. Community features 3 swimming pools and play ground parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Arledge Court have any available units?
3213 Arledge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 Arledge Court have?
Some of 3213 Arledge Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Arledge Court currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Arledge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Arledge Court pet-friendly?
No, 3213 Arledge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3213 Arledge Court offer parking?
Yes, 3213 Arledge Court offers parking.
Does 3213 Arledge Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3213 Arledge Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Arledge Court have a pool?
Yes, 3213 Arledge Court has a pool.
Does 3213 Arledge Court have accessible units?
No, 3213 Arledge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Arledge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 Arledge Court has units with dishwashers.

