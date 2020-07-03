3213 Arledge Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Beautiful Legacy Home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Eldorado Heights. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 3 living and 2 dining areas with a bonus room over rear entry garage. This home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, skylight in the kitchen, tile floors in all rooms except master bedroom and gameroom upstairs, granite countertops in kitchen and baths, jetted garden tub with separate shower in master bathroom, ceiling fans, sprinkler system and fenced in back yard. The home also comes with washer and dryer. Community features 3 swimming pools and play ground parks.