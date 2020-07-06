All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3212 Kennedy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3212 Kennedy Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3212 Kennedy Drive

3212 Kennedy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3212 Kennedy Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Charming two story house is full of nature lights. newly painted interior walls through out make the house even more welcoming. Oversized kitchen is perfect place for family gatherings. All 4 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. Each bedroom with a walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings makes the home even more cozy! With great school district this house is best for raising a family so it is must seen. It wouldn't last long on the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Kennedy Drive have any available units?
3212 Kennedy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 Kennedy Drive have?
Some of 3212 Kennedy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 Kennedy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Kennedy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Kennedy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3212 Kennedy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3212 Kennedy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3212 Kennedy Drive offers parking.
Does 3212 Kennedy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 Kennedy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Kennedy Drive have a pool?
No, 3212 Kennedy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Kennedy Drive have accessible units?
No, 3212 Kennedy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Kennedy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3212 Kennedy Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center