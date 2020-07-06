3212 Kennedy Drive

This Charming two story house is full of nature lights. newly painted interior walls through out make the house even more welcoming. Oversized kitchen is perfect place for family gatherings. All 4 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. Each bedroom with a walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings makes the home even more cozy! With great school district this house is best for raising a family so it is must seen. It wouldn't last long on the market.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
