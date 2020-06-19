3208 Mile High Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage media room tennis court

Former model home, still shows like one! Great home in Frisco ISD. Oversized brick front porch. Study with built ins, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths - Study with built ins, slate flooring, kitchen has granite counter tops, large master with sitting area, separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks. wrought iron spindles on stairs. Upstairs has 3 lg bedrooms, game room, media room with screen and projector that will stay, wired for surround sound. Prof landscaping in front, covered patio and nice landscaping in back. Features beach club pool and golf community plus walk to Gabe Nesbitt Community Center, PSA, Skate Park, The Courts Tennis Center!