Bright home in Eldorado Heights. Community pool. 3 bedroom and 2 baths. New carpet in bedrooms. New paint throughout the house. Wood floor in entrance and family. Tiles in all wet areas. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Master bath features jetted tub and a separate shower. New Granite counter top. Stainless steel appliances. New dishwasher with 10year warranty with Maytag. New 8 ft board on board cedar fence.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3208 Avery Lane have any available units?
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
What amenities does 3208 Avery Lane have?
Some of 3208 Avery Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Avery Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Avery Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.