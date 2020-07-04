3208 Avery Lane

Amenities

Bright home in Eldorado Heights. Community pool. 3 bedroom and 2 baths. New carpet in bedrooms. New paint throughout the house. Wood floor in entrance and family. Tiles in all wet areas. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Master bath features jetted tub and a separate shower. New Granite counter top. Stainless steel appliances. New dishwasher with 10year warranty with Maytag. New 8 ft board on board cedar fence.