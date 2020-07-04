All apartments in McKinney
3208 Avery Lane
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:26 PM

3208 Avery Lane

3208 Avery Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3208 Avery Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Bright home in Eldorado Heights. Community pool. 3 bedroom and 2 baths. New carpet in bedrooms. New paint throughout the house. Wood floor in entrance and family. Tiles in all wet areas. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Master bath features jetted tub and a separate shower. New Granite counter top. Stainless steel appliances. New dishwasher with 10year warranty with Maytag. New 8 ft board on board cedar fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

