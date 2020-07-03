All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:28 PM

3123 Cactus Drive

3123 Cactus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3123 Cactus Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Close to 121. Large family room with brick wood burning fireplace and laminate floors. Spacious kitchen has built-in oven, gas cook top, microwave, lots of cabinets and serving window to family room. Study with tile floor. Split master suite features his-her vanities, garden tub and separate shower. 3 additional bedrooms. Large open patio with stone pavers and large backyard. Wood fence. No cats, small Dog 30 lbs case by case. You show, we write lease. $50 credit fee w TAR Ap per Adult 18 yrs occupant cert check or MO payable to Castle Keepers required with Ap dropped at office. Carpets to be cleaned-replaced Thursday, July 11

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 Cactus Drive have any available units?
3123 Cactus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3123 Cactus Drive have?
Some of 3123 Cactus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3123 Cactus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3123 Cactus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 Cactus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3123 Cactus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3123 Cactus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3123 Cactus Drive offers parking.
Does 3123 Cactus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3123 Cactus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 Cactus Drive have a pool?
No, 3123 Cactus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3123 Cactus Drive have accessible units?
No, 3123 Cactus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 Cactus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3123 Cactus Drive has units with dishwashers.

