3123 Cactus Drive

Close to 121. Large family room with brick wood burning fireplace and laminate floors. Spacious kitchen has built-in oven, gas cook top, microwave, lots of cabinets and serving window to family room. Study with tile floor. Split master suite features his-her vanities, garden tub and separate shower. 3 additional bedrooms. Large open patio with stone pavers and large backyard. Wood fence. No cats, small Dog 30 lbs case by case. You show, we write lease. $50 credit fee w TAR Ap per Adult 18 yrs occupant cert check or MO payable to Castle Keepers required with Ap dropped at office. Carpets to be cleaned-replaced Thursday, July 11