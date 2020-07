Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning 2 bedroom, 1.5 baths, 2 car garage, townhome! Next to the community pool, park and dog park! This open floor plan boasts vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, open kitchen with gorgeous updates, breakfast bar and large family room. 2nd floor loft, fun size utility with walk-in closet, large master bedroom and bath completely updated with travertine tile, walk-in closet and updates galore, this is a must see