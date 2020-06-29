3120 Grant Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Updated modern Home with 4 bedroom. 1 office and 2.5 bathroom where located in a friendly neighborhood. This home has an open floor plan and the kitchen has been updated, new granite counter top, large island, new stainless steel appliances including range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator, fresh new paint, new floor and more. Living room has a wood burning fire place. Office is downstairs while large game room area upstairs with four other bedrooms. Large size backyard. reat location, minutes to shopping, grocery, restaurants, hospital, highway 75 and 380.