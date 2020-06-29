All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3120 Grant Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3120 Grant Street
Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:10 PM

3120 Grant Street

3120 Grant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3120 Grant Street, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Updated modern Home with 4 bedroom. 1 office and 2.5 bathroom where located in a friendly neighborhood. This home has an open floor plan and the kitchen has been updated, new granite counter top, large island, new stainless steel appliances including range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator, fresh new paint, new floor and more. Living room has a wood burning fire place. Office is downstairs while large game room area upstairs with four other bedrooms. Large size backyard. reat location, minutes to shopping, grocery, restaurants, hospital, highway 75 and 380.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 Grant Street have any available units?
3120 Grant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 Grant Street have?
Some of 3120 Grant Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Grant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Grant Street pet-friendly?
No, 3120 Grant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3120 Grant Street offer parking?
No, 3120 Grant Street does not offer parking.
Does 3120 Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 Grant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Grant Street have a pool?
No, 3120 Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 3120 Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 3120 Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 Grant Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center