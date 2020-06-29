3104 Timber Ridge Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Previous 1.5 story model home, 3 bedrooms plus a children retreat room and a huge game room upstairs, and with all the beautiful features. Mirror wall in formal dining area, children retreat with build-ins, upstairs huge game room with half bath.*** UPDATED KITCHEN with granite counter top, brand new stainless range and dishwasher! Covered porch with screen to enjoy the beautiful pond and fountain view without mosquitoes. Newer carpet & paint. The house is easy to go all schools, library, High-Way 75 and 380.

application is $45 per adult , pet is under 25 lbs