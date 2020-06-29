All apartments in McKinney
3104 Timber Ridge Trail
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

3104 Timber Ridge Trail

3104 Timber Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3104 Timber Ridge Trail, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Previous 1.5 story model home, 3 bedrooms plus a children retreat room and a huge game room upstairs, and with all the beautiful features. Mirror wall in formal dining area, children retreat with build-ins, upstairs huge game room with half bath.*** UPDATED KITCHEN with granite counter top, brand new stainless range and dishwasher! Covered porch with screen to enjoy the beautiful pond and fountain view without mosquitoes. Newer carpet & paint. The house is easy to go all schools, library, High-Way 75 and 380.
application is $45 per adult , pet is under 25 lbs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Timber Ridge Trail have any available units?
3104 Timber Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 Timber Ridge Trail have?
Some of 3104 Timber Ridge Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 Timber Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Timber Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Timber Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3104 Timber Ridge Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3104 Timber Ridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3104 Timber Ridge Trail offers parking.
Does 3104 Timber Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 Timber Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Timber Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 3104 Timber Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3104 Timber Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 3104 Timber Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Timber Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3104 Timber Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.

