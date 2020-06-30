3033 Stone Forest Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

The Village on the Green on Lake Forest at Eldorado is at the heart of one of McKinney’s most distinguished & coveted custom neighborhoods. Bright and open 2 BR, 1.5 BA, 2 car garage. You will love the wood floors in the downstairs living area. The full bath has a garden tub and the master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Full size laundry room has walk in closet attached for extra storage. Near dining, shopping and easy access to 75 and 121. Don't miss out on this one! Pictures taken prior to current occupancy. $20 Monthly HVAC Filter Program required. See Flyer in Supplements.