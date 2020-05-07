3024 Stone Forest Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

LOOK NO FURTHER. WELCOME HOME! Move-in ready 2-bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in sought after Village On The Green. Home features designer paint with open kitchen, ss appliances, nook and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors in living room, new tile in kitchen. Second floor loft perfect for study, den or exercise room. Large master and bath with walk-in closet. Includes new refrigerator, washer and dryer. Large two-car attached garage. Community pool. Easy access to major highways, shopping, restaurants and schools.