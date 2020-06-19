3015 Chukar Drive

Amenities
Beautifully UPDATED & UPGRADED home for lease in a quiet neighborhood. Downstairs- hand-scraped hardwood floors boasting formal living & dining rooms, gorgeous granite countertops in kitchen with breakfast bar that overlooks family room with wood burning fireplace, custom lighting over & under kitchen cabinets, island, stainless steel appliances with breakfast nook attached, full size utility room. Large Master bedroom and master bath with walk-in closet, dual sinks, glassed shower walls-door. Upstairs loft overlooking family room, gameroom-multipurpose room, 3 bedrooms and full bath. Community park. Easy access to freeways, restaurants, shopping and schools. Very private neighborhood. McKinney ISD!