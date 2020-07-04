All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:36 AM

301 Longhorn Drive

Location

301 Longhorn Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful Highland Home in sought after Saddlehorn Creek. Perfectly located on cul de sac and backs up to greenbelt spaces for ultimate privacy. Upon entry you are greeted with a grand staircase, vaulted ceilings, study and large dining room with French doors out to the sideyard. Hardwood floors throughout the entire downstairs areas with open floorplan in kitchen. Kitchen has large island, double oven & walk-in pantry. Spacious master bedroom and en suite bath with walk in closet on 1st floor. Outdoor space is fantastic for entertaining with a built in fireplace and large private yard. Spacious 3 car tandem garage. Just a short walk to Adriatica Village for dining and shops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Longhorn Drive have any available units?
301 Longhorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Longhorn Drive have?
Some of 301 Longhorn Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Longhorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
301 Longhorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Longhorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 301 Longhorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 301 Longhorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 301 Longhorn Drive offers parking.
Does 301 Longhorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Longhorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Longhorn Drive have a pool?
No, 301 Longhorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 301 Longhorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 301 Longhorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Longhorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Longhorn Drive has units with dishwashers.

