301 Longhorn Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Highland Home in sought after Saddlehorn Creek. Perfectly located on cul de sac and backs up to greenbelt spaces for ultimate privacy. Upon entry you are greeted with a grand staircase, vaulted ceilings, study and large dining room with French doors out to the sideyard. Hardwood floors throughout the entire downstairs areas with open floorplan in kitchen. Kitchen has large island, double oven & walk-in pantry. Spacious master bedroom and en suite bath with walk in closet on 1st floor. Outdoor space is fantastic for entertaining with a built in fireplace and large private yard. Spacious 3 car tandem garage. Just a short walk to Adriatica Village for dining and shops!