All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 3009 Quail Hollow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
3009 Quail Hollow
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:31 AM

3009 Quail Hollow

3009 Quail Hollow · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3009 Quail Hollow, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Excellent McKinney ISD. Desirable floor plan with downstairs master. Study with French doors in front. Many windows in the back of home fill the living room and kitchen with lots of beautiful light! Formal dining and an inviting family room with wood floor and fireplace. Ceramic tile in foyer, hallways, utility room, bathrooms and kitchen area. Appliances include dishwasher, microwave and oven. Covered patio and landscaped back yard, too. Upstairs has three bedrooms, a full bath and a game room. HOA included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Quail Hollow have any available units?
3009 Quail Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 Quail Hollow have?
Some of 3009 Quail Hollow's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Quail Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Quail Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Quail Hollow pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Quail Hollow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3009 Quail Hollow offer parking?
Yes, 3009 Quail Hollow offers parking.
Does 3009 Quail Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 Quail Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Quail Hollow have a pool?
No, 3009 Quail Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Quail Hollow have accessible units?
No, 3009 Quail Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Quail Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 Quail Hollow has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center