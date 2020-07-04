All apartments in McKinney
3008 Decker Drive

3008 Decker Drive
Location

3008 Decker Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
AVAILABLE 01-16-19. The Luxury 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome locates at the heart of Mckinney! Beautiful hardwood floors in the first floor, the gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinetry, upgraded granite counter top, pretty backsplash and energy efficient stainless kitchen equipment. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Provided. The living area with High ceiling, large master bathroom with upgraded shower room and huge walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom with full bath and connect to fancy balcony. Eco-bee thermostat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Decker Drive have any available units?
3008 Decker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 Decker Drive have?
Some of 3008 Decker Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Decker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Decker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Decker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3008 Decker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3008 Decker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3008 Decker Drive offers parking.
Does 3008 Decker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3008 Decker Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Decker Drive have a pool?
No, 3008 Decker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3008 Decker Drive have accessible units?
No, 3008 Decker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Decker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 Decker Drive has units with dishwashers.

