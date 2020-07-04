3008 Decker Drive

Amenities
AVAILABLE 01-16-19. The Luxury 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome locates at the heart of Mckinney! Beautiful hardwood floors in the first floor, the gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinetry, upgraded granite counter top, pretty backsplash and energy efficient stainless kitchen equipment. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Provided. The living area with High ceiling, large master bathroom with upgraded shower room and huge walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom with full bath and connect to fancy balcony. Eco-bee thermostat.