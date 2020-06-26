3003 Cedar Crest

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Great 4 bedroom 2.1 bath home with a nice backyard that backs to tree-lined greenbelt, on a quiet culdesac street. The family room has a wood-burning fireplace and opens to the formal dining and kitchen breakfast area. The kitchen has stainless appliances and oversized pantry. All bedrooms are upstairs and quite spacious. Master bath has dual vanities, a large walk-in closet, and a separate shower. Recent upstairs and wood-like laminate floors installed throughout the downstairs! Shows well and in a great location! Available now!