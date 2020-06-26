All apartments in McKinney
3003 Cedar Crest

3003 Cedar Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3003 Cedar Crest Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great 4 bedroom 2.1 bath home with a nice backyard that backs to tree-lined greenbelt, on a quiet culdesac street. The family room has a wood-burning fireplace and opens to the formal dining and kitchen breakfast area. The kitchen has stainless appliances and oversized pantry. All bedrooms are upstairs and quite spacious. Master bath has dual vanities, a large walk-in closet, and a separate shower. Recent upstairs and wood-like laminate floors installed throughout the downstairs! Shows well and in a great location! Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 Cedar Crest have any available units?
3003 Cedar Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3003 Cedar Crest have?
Some of 3003 Cedar Crest's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3003 Cedar Crest currently offering any rent specials?
3003 Cedar Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 Cedar Crest pet-friendly?
No, 3003 Cedar Crest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3003 Cedar Crest offer parking?
No, 3003 Cedar Crest does not offer parking.
Does 3003 Cedar Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 Cedar Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 Cedar Crest have a pool?
No, 3003 Cedar Crest does not have a pool.
Does 3003 Cedar Crest have accessible units?
No, 3003 Cedar Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 Cedar Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3003 Cedar Crest has units with dishwashers.

