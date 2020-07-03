3001 Gaylord Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Barely lived in Dalton Floor Plan end unit. Desirable open layout with plantation shutters allowing lots of natural light. Beautiful wood floors throughout the first floor greet you upon entry. Inviting living area allows for plenty of room for seating for you and your guests. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, gas range, island and large pantry. Spacious master with a must see huge oversized walk-in closet. Spa like master bath provides an upgraded luxury shower, two vanities and a huge linen closet. Built with energy efficient features, gas tankless water heater and 16 seer AC. Great location convenience to everywhere. This is a beautiful home in a great cozy community.