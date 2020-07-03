All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:51 AM

3001 Gaylord Drive

3001 Gaylord Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Gaylord Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Barely lived in Dalton Floor Plan end unit. Desirable open layout with plantation shutters allowing lots of natural light. Beautiful wood floors throughout the first floor greet you upon entry. Inviting living area allows for plenty of room for seating for you and your guests. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, gas range, island and large pantry. Spacious master with a must see huge oversized walk-in closet. Spa like master bath provides an upgraded luxury shower, two vanities and a huge linen closet. Built with energy efficient features, gas tankless water heater and 16 seer AC. Great location convenience to everywhere. This is a beautiful home in a great cozy community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Gaylord Drive have any available units?
3001 Gaylord Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 Gaylord Drive have?
Some of 3001 Gaylord Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Gaylord Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Gaylord Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Gaylord Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Gaylord Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3001 Gaylord Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Gaylord Drive offers parking.
Does 3001 Gaylord Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Gaylord Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Gaylord Drive have a pool?
No, 3001 Gaylord Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Gaylord Drive have accessible units?
No, 3001 Gaylord Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Gaylord Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 Gaylord Drive has units with dishwashers.

