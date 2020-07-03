2937 Dog Leg Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage media room

Greenbelt view! Majority of the living space on the first floor! Fourth bedroom upstairs could also be used as a media room or hobby room. Main floor has a large family room, master downstairs, formal dining and office with french doors. Kitchen includes gas cooktop, double ovens, island, and lots of cabinet space. The 300 sq ft oversized patio provides an enjoyable spot for shaded evening cookouts overlooking the park and green belt. This is a perfect location near the elementary school, Collin College, hospital, restaurants, entertainment, and shopping. No housing vouchers or Section 8.