McKinney, TX
2937 Dog Leg Trail
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2937 Dog Leg Trail

2937 Dog Leg Court · No Longer Available
Location

2937 Dog Leg Court, McKinney, TX 75069
Greens of Mckinney

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
media room
Greenbelt view! Majority of the living space on the first floor! Fourth bedroom upstairs could also be used as a media room or hobby room. Main floor has a large family room, master downstairs, formal dining and office with french doors. Kitchen includes gas cooktop, double ovens, island, and lots of cabinet space. The 300 sq ft oversized patio provides an enjoyable spot for shaded evening cookouts overlooking the park and green belt. This is a perfect location near the elementary school, Collin College, hospital, restaurants, entertainment, and shopping. No housing vouchers or Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2937 Dog Leg Trail have any available units?
2937 Dog Leg Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2937 Dog Leg Trail have?
Some of 2937 Dog Leg Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2937 Dog Leg Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2937 Dog Leg Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2937 Dog Leg Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2937 Dog Leg Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2937 Dog Leg Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2937 Dog Leg Trail offers parking.
Does 2937 Dog Leg Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2937 Dog Leg Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2937 Dog Leg Trail have a pool?
No, 2937 Dog Leg Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2937 Dog Leg Trail have accessible units?
No, 2937 Dog Leg Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2937 Dog Leg Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2937 Dog Leg Trail has units with dishwashers.

