2920 Dover Drive

Wood floors throughout, fresh paint, ceramic tile in wet areas, huge windows with 2in white blinds, brick fireplace, brushed nickel door hardware & light fixtures. Kitchen has granite countertops, glass tile backsplash & black appliances. Master has dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living room. Great location; close to Medical Center of McKinney, shopping, Central Expy (75) & Sam Rayburn Expy (121). Please excuse the mess, current tenant is in the process of moving.