Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2913 Coventry Lane
Last updated September 22 2019 at 10:40 AM

2913 Coventry Lane

2913 Coventry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2913 Coventry Lane, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
CONVENIENT & quiet location with quick access to El Dorado 121 & 75!Very open concept layout & abundance of natural light throughout! Family room features beautiful fireplace & is spacious! Kitchen is open to the Family room! Master is HUGE, downstairs, split for privacy from other guest suite that is also DOWN. Master bath includes double sink vanity, separate shower & garden tub with beautiful updates, also features a spacious walk in closet. Second bedroom is also down! Two more bedrooms up as well as a perfectly sized Gameroom! Close to Hwy 75 and shopping and dining establishments. New Carpet 2019, New Laminate Floor 2019, Fridge, Washer and Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Coventry Lane have any available units?
2913 Coventry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2913 Coventry Lane have?
Some of 2913 Coventry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Is 2913 Coventry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Coventry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Coventry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2913 Coventry Lane is not pet friendly.
Does 2913 Coventry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2913 Coventry Lane offers parking.
Does 2913 Coventry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2913 Coventry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Coventry Lane have a pool?
No, 2913 Coventry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2913 Coventry Lane have accessible units?
No, 2913 Coventry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Coventry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2913 Coventry Lane has units with dishwashers.

