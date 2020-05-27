2913 Coventry Lane

Amenities
CONVENIENT & quiet location with quick access to El Dorado 121 & 75!Very open concept layout & abundance of natural light throughout! Family room features beautiful fireplace & is spacious! Kitchen is open to the Family room! Master is HUGE, downstairs, split for privacy from other guest suite that is also DOWN. Master bath includes double sink vanity, separate shower & garden tub with beautiful updates, also features a spacious walk in closet. Second bedroom is also down! Two more bedrooms up as well as a perfectly sized Gameroom! Close to Hwy 75 and shopping and dining establishments. New Carpet 2019, New Laminate Floor 2019, Fridge, Washer and Dryer included.