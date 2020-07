Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Remodel has done. New fresh paint inside, new premium laminate floor. Solar screen on the backyard windows. Pretty new appliances, Good community with pool, Tennis court and all the Stonebridge Ranch HOA luxury facilities Free for tenant to use. Current lease will expired on end of March.