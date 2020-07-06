2853 Bluffs Ct

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets microwave bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home for lease in McKinney - Beautiful two story - 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home for lease in McKinney. Built in 2002. 2000 Sq ft. Situated on an over sized corner lot. Large kitchen open to the living room. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances such as Dishwasher, Electric Range and Microwave. There is a half a bathroom downstairs to accommodate your guests. All 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are upstairs. Huge Master suite with a large walk in closet. Double vanity, shower and bathtub.

This home features a 30x10 outdoor living area perfect for family entertaining.There is a 10x10 shop complete with electric. Indoor desirable features include: wood planked tile throughout the entire downstairs, surround sound system in living and master bedroom, 2 inch blinds. This property has a sprinkler and security system. Neighborhood schools & park in walking distance.

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.



Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.



If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5076859)