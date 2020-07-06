All apartments in McKinney
2853 Bluffs Ct
2853 Bluffs Ct

2853 Bluffs Court · No Longer Available
Location

2853 Bluffs Court, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home for lease in McKinney - Beautiful two story - 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home for lease in McKinney. Built in 2002. 2000 Sq ft. Situated on an over sized corner lot. Large kitchen open to the living room. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances such as Dishwasher, Electric Range and Microwave. There is a half a bathroom downstairs to accommodate your guests. All 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are upstairs. Huge Master suite with a large walk in closet. Double vanity, shower and bathtub.
This home features a 30x10 outdoor living area perfect for family entertaining.There is a 10x10 shop complete with electric. Indoor desirable features include: wood planked tile throughout the entire downstairs, surround sound system in living and master bedroom, 2 inch blinds. This property has a sprinkler and security system. Neighborhood schools & park in walking distance.
Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5076859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2853 Bluffs Ct have any available units?
2853 Bluffs Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2853 Bluffs Ct have?
Some of 2853 Bluffs Ct's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2853 Bluffs Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2853 Bluffs Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2853 Bluffs Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2853 Bluffs Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2853 Bluffs Ct offer parking?
No, 2853 Bluffs Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2853 Bluffs Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2853 Bluffs Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2853 Bluffs Ct have a pool?
No, 2853 Bluffs Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2853 Bluffs Ct have accessible units?
No, 2853 Bluffs Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2853 Bluffs Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2853 Bluffs Ct has units with dishwashers.

